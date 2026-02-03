XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 500,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in floating-rate senior secured debt and credit-related securities. The fund’s portfolio is constructed to offer exposure to corporate floating-rate loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments, with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted yields across changing interest-rate environments.

Advised by XAI Asset Management, LLC and sub-advised by Octagon Credit Investors, the trust combines the credit selection capabilities of both firms to identify opportunities in North American corporate credit markets.

