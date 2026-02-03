DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $38.27. DPM Metals shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 2,567 shares traded.

DPMLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. DPM Metals had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $267.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

