Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Broadridge Financial Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Broadridge reported adjusted EPS of $1.59 and revenue of $1.71B, topping consensus estimates, with recurring revenues up ~8% CC, signaling continued top-line resilience. Broadridge Tops Q2 Estimates

Quarterly beat — Broadridge reported adjusted EPS of $1.59 and revenue of $1.71B, topping consensus estimates, with recurring revenues up ~8% CC, signaling continued top-line resilience. Positive Sentiment: Raised growth outlook — management raised FY’26 adjusted EPS growth to 9–12% and reaffirmed recurring revenue growth and margin targets, which supports longer-term earnings visibility. Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results (PR Newswire)

Raised growth outlook — management raised FY’26 adjusted EPS growth to 9–12% and reaffirmed recurring revenue growth and margin targets, which supports longer-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Board changes — Broadridge added Trish Mosconi and Chris Perry to the board as Brett Keller steps down; governance update but limited near-term operational impact. Board Appointments

Board changes — Broadridge added Trish Mosconi and Chris Perry to the board as Brett Keller steps down; governance update but limited near-term operational impact. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/longer-term interest — a new analyst/bull-case pieces and advisor survey highlight structural demand for Broadridge’s tech services, a constructive backdrop but not immediate catalysts. Bull Case Theory

Industry/longer-term interest — a new analyst/bull-case pieces and advisor survey highlight structural demand for Broadridge’s tech services, a constructive backdrop but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure — operating income and margins declined YoY (operating margin ~12% vs. 13.3% prior; adjusted operating margin fell), which likely tempered enthusiasm despite revenue growth. Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results (PR Newswire)

Margin pressure — operating income and margins declined YoY (operating margin ~12% vs. 13.3% prior; adjusted operating margin fell), which likely tempered enthusiasm despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Modest adjusted EPS growth and weaker sales mix — adjusted EPS only rose ~2% YoY and closed sales declined in the six?month period, which may signal slower near-term operating leverage. Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results (PR Newswire)

Modest adjusted EPS growth and weaker sales mix — adjusted EPS only rose ~2% YoY and closed sales declined in the six?month period, which may signal slower near-term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is mixed — FY’26 EPS range (9.320–9.580) was largely in-line with consensus but not a clear upside surprise, leaving room for profit-taking after the quarter’s modest beats. Key Metrics Analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Stories

