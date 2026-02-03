Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.3870.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLNDY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Zalando had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.07%.The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

