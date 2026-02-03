MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $279.69, but opened at $333.00. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $320.7780, with a volume of 342,964 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
