Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 29 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 34 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fraport from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $40.90 on Tuesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Fraport AG is a global airport management company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s primary business revolves around the operation and development of Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s leading aviation hubs, as well as a portfolio of regional and international airports. In addition to airport infrastructure, Fraport offers ground handling services, security screening, retail management and real estate development within its terminals. These diverse operations aim to enhance passenger experience and maximize airport efficiency through integrated service offerings.

Beyond its flagship airport in Frankfurt, Fraport has expanded its footprint to airports in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

