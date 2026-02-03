Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Northcoast Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 4193128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 236.6% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

