Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,574 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 71,851 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,407. Holcim has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.