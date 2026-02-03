Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,782 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 5,573 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.