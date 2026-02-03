Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,293,417 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 1,861,178 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $21.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 464,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,967. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $247.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

