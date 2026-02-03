Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 691,295 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 806,065 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total value of $1,153,897.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,751.63. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,251.21. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $3,670,025. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.03. 64,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,314. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.31. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $336.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

