Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.66 and last traded at $118.0250, with a volume of 3893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Ducommun Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

