Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS) Grows By 22.9%

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,268 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 7,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

MNRS traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 1,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108. Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (MNRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Bitcoin Miners index. The fund tracks an index of global companies that generate revenue from bitcoin mining activities or mining related services. Constituents are selected and weighted based on market-cap and revenue tied to the relevant theme. MNRS was launched on Jan 30, 2025 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.