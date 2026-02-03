Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 441 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TYLG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2914 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

