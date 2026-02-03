YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,297 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 13,062 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

XOMO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 16,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,563. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3,767.0%.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

