Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

APTV stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,728. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,127,000 after buying an additional 3,388,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $220,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,652,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

