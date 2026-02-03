Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pentair by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pentair by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,737,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Q4 2025 results showed revenue of $1,021 million (up 5%) and core sales growth of ~4%; adjusted EPS was about $1.18, supporting the company's growth narrative and showing resilient demand.

Pentair announced strategic executive leadership appointments intended to accelerate growth, innovation and customer focus — a potential positive for execution and investor confidence over the medium term.

Analyst previews and coverage ahead of the report flagged mixed expectations (some models project no beat) and highlight the balance between cost actions and residential end-market softness — market reaction depends on forward commentary.

Pre-earnings notes from analysts (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, Kalkine) generally expected Q4 sales ~ $1B and EPS near $1.17–1.18; these previews set a modest bar — if actual results and guidance commentary align, volatility may be limited.

Pentair cut Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.150–$1.180 versus the consensus of $1.230 — a clear near-term earnings miss that explains downward pressure on sentiment and raises questions about early-2026 momentum.

FY 2026 EPS guidance was narrowed to $5.250–$5.400 versus a consensus of $5.370; while the range overlaps the Street view, the midpoint is slightly below consensus — a modest headwind for the stock until more color on drivers is provided.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

