GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.69 and last traded at $184.1230, with a volume of 11786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,912 shares in the company, valued at $970,454.80. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

