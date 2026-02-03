abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 1022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
