Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $74.9750, with a volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

