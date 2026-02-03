El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,212 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 85,516 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.1 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF remained flat at $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool SAB. de C.V., commonly known as Liverpool, is Mexico’s leading department store chain. Founded in the mid-19th century, the company has grown from a single urban emporium in Mexico City into a nationwide retail network. Over its history, Liverpool has positioned itself as a full-service retailer, catering primarily to middle- and upper-income consumers seeking apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings.

Liverpool operates its flagship stores under the Liverpool name and maintains a secondary banner, Suburbia, which targets value-oriented shoppers.

