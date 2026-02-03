Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 710,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,079% from the average session volume of 60,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes. It also offers health consulting, nursing, and healthcare services in remote communities, as well as provides nursing and assistance services in remote regions; and Code Bleu, an agency to employ staff nurses.

