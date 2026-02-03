Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,156,368 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 32,384,787 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,753,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,753,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 3,651,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,233,469. The company has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $93.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manske Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, WJ Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

