Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,320 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

OXSQG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: OXSQG) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Oxford Square Capital Corp. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50% per annum, payable semiannually, and are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2028. Listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, the notes offer investors a defined income stream supported by the credit profile of the issuer.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

