Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. 1,991,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.50.
Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS modestly beat consensus (reported $0.87 vs. ~ $0.83–0.84 expected), which provided some support to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: ADM announced a 2% dividend increase, reinforcing its shareholder-return track record and supporting income-focused investors. Archer Daniels Extending Royal Dividend Run With 2% Boost
- Neutral Sentiment: ADM disclosed an SEC settlement that may reshape governance around its Nutrition segment — a longer?term corporate governance development investors will watch but that isn’t an immediate earnings driver. ADM SEC Settlement Reshapes Governance Outlook For Nutrition Growth Story
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.60–$4.25, below the ~ $4.23 consensus — the guidance shortfall is the primary driver of the share decline as it signals weaker near?term profit potential. ADM Guidance Update
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates sharply ($18.56B reported vs. ~$21.03B expected) and Q4 profit and sales fell year?over?year, driven by a challenging operating backdrop. ADM Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Management cited delays in U.S. biofuel policy and trade uncertainty as key headwinds — several reports say those policy issues depressed outlook and prompted the guidance cut. Archer Daniels Profit, Revenue Fall on Biofuel Policy and Trade Uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report ADM shares tumbled after the guidance disappointment despite the EPS beat — investor concern centers on policy risk and margin pressure. ADM shares tumble as 2026 guidance disappoints despite Q4 earnings beat
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier reporting raised investor nerves about an accounting/governance issue that has tested confidence — this background likely amplified selling when guidance disappointed. ADM Earnings on Deck as Accounting Scandal Tests Investor Confidence
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $410,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.
ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.
