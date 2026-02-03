Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. 1,991,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Institutional Trading of Archer Daniels Midland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $410,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.