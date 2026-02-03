Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreases By 13.3%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 560,375 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 646,489 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 260,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LECO traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.50. 59,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $270.85.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

