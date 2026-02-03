Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $332.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.11.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

HLT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.95. 186,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.52. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $306.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after acquiring an additional 729,295 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.