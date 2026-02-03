JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Holdings Lowered by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,603,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 486.96%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

