EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Issues Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.52) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.
EnSilica Stock Up 1.2%
LON ENSI opened at GBX 52.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.51. EnSilica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.01 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
