EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Issues Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.52) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

EnSilica Stock Up 1.2%

LON ENSI opened at GBX 52.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.51. EnSilica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.01 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Get EnSilica alerts:

EnSilica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high-quality solutions to demanding industry standards.

Receive News & Ratings for EnSilica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSilica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.