Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires 8,305 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3347 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

