Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of Zoom Communications worth $150,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 49.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4,950.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 170,993 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,552.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 241,892 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.