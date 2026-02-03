Brown Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Mama’s Creations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $627.28 million, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

