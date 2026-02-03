FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ABTC Issued By HC Wainwright

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for American Bitcoin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Bitcoin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

American Bitcoin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABTC opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. American Bitcoin has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Bitcoin

In other news, Director Richard Busch purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 899,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,958.50. This trade represents a 24.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Bitcoin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Featured Articles

