Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TFPM opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%.The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

