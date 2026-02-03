Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,578,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,620,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $297.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average of $291.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $302.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

