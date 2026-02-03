Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,531 shares of company stock worth $104,158,826 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $344.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $345.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

