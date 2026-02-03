Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 11,456 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

