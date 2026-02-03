Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.19 and last traded at $151.03, with a volume of 1642757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Christine Messmer PC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,968,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,566.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

