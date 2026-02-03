Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,281 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7,563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 239,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

