Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,531 shares of company stock worth $104,158,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $344.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $345.17.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.