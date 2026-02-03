Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15,382.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,352 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,200,000 after purchasing an additional 254,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,524,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.