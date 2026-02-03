Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mechanics Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mechanics Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $1.03 billion $265.74 million -2.32 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors $896.95 million $155.06 million 23.24

Mechanics Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Mechanics Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mechanics Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanics Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp 20.20% 15.26% 1.43% Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 13.05% 9.22% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mechanics Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 33 183 229 26 2.53

Mechanics Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.58%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Mechanics Bancorp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mechanics Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Mechanics Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Mechanics Bancorp pays out -12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 57.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mechanics Bancorp beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mechanics Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.