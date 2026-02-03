Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,098 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 94,828 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Bouygues

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over decades the company has expanded from its origins in construction into a multi?sector conglomerate, maintaining a significant presence in construction and civil engineering, property development, telecommunications and media. Leadership has remained in the Bouygues family, with Martin Bouygues succeeding the founder and guiding the group through its diversification and international expansion.

The group’s core business activities are organized around several principal subsidiaries and divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.