Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 23.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,465,215 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 20,229,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. is one of China’s leading residential real estate developers, with core operations spanning property development, investment and property management. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Vanke focuses on large-scale residential communities while also engaging in commercial real estate projects and urban renewal initiatives. The company has built a diverse portfolio of housing developments across more than 60 cities in Mainland China, offering a range of apartment, townhouse and villa products aimed at middle- and high-end buyers.

In addition to its development arm, Vanke operates a growing property services division that provides management and maintenance for residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.