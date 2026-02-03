Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,430 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 77,169 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 294,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

