SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

NYSE:SAP opened at $207.24 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $195.12 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $254.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1,126.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,102,000 after acquiring an additional 773,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,529,000 after acquiring an additional 768,725 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

