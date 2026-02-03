Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

STC stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

