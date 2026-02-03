Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Personalis has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.