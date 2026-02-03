TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 353.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFS Financial news, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,162.98. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,098.95. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $665,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.