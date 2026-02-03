A10 Networks (ATEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $78.0860 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.23. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,699,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,284,000 after buying an additional 588,922 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,979,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 51,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

